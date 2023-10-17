Court’s Sacking Of Ishaku Abbo Reflects Will Of Adamawa North People – Gov Fintiri

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, has hailed Tuesday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal, declaring Rev Amos Yohanna of the People’s Democratic Party as the duly elected Senator of Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Recall that Yohanna had challenged Senator Abbo’s victory from the tribunal to the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The court, in its judgment, declared Yohanna as the legally elected candidate.

Responding to the outcome, Fintiri said the Court’s decision is “the ultimate triumph of the will of the people of Adamawa North as expressed at the polling units.

“The judgment of the Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country.”

The governor also commended the Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that the “Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

Fintiri added, “The Court remains the true arbiter that restores power to the people.”

He advised politicians need to seek power through proper channels and not subvert the inherent power of democracy.