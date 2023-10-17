ICPC Inaugurates Anti-corruption Unit In Prototype Engineering Development Institute

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission at its Osun State office, has inaugurated an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI).

According to Demola Bakare, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), the unit is an institutional ethics and anti-corruption instrument designed to operate as an autonomous unit.

Bakare further explained that the unit has some “functional linkages with the office of the Chief Executive to help in fighting corruption and eliminating corrupt practices in the workplace.”

He said ACTU is not intended to subsume the authority of the management under its wings, rather it is to compliment them.

He particularly mentioned that it is aimed at mainstreaming a positive anti-corruption culture where it may be lacking.

During his lecture on “Compliance With FG’s Circular(s) on Anti-corruption Programme by MDAs ( fostering Management’s Support for ACTU)”, Bakare disclosed that attitude towards implementation of Federal Government’s Circular(s) and active support of ACTU will boost Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

He also noted that it will directly improve the overall performance (ranking) and reputation of the organisation.