CP Frank Mba Steps Aside As Force PPRO

Commissioner of Police Frank Mba has handed over the roles of the Force public relations officer to his deputy, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the change of baton followed Mr Mba’s nomination by the inspector-general of police for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

CP Frank Mba, a law graduate of the University of Lagos, hails from Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu. He also holds master’s degree in law from a university in Scotland.

A source at the Force Headquarters, on condition of anonymity, said, “Frank is exception. He is a professional to the core. That is why he served at least three IGPs creditably.”

The new Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied archeology and geography (combined honours).

According to a release by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, admin officer, Force Public Relations Department, “Adejobi also holds a master’s degree in peace and conflict studies from the University of Ibadan.

“He was the police public relations officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016, and PPRO, Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021.

“CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image-manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations, which include Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), International Public Relations Association (IPRA), Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.

“CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi can be reached on cell phone number 08037168147.”