Customs Seize Expired Drugs, Sexual Enhancers in Sokoto

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service in Sokoto State has seized no fewer than 1,198 unregistered drugs and sexual enhancement products.

The Area Comptroller of Sokoto Command, Musa Omale disclosed this while handing over the seizures to the state Coordinator, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Omale said the drugs included 450 cartons of real extra tablets, 405 cartons of sex enhancement drugs, 148 cartons of condoms, 30 cartons of vernos chewable drugs, among others.

He noted that the importation of such pharmaceutical drugs should be through the sea port and not the land border.

The Custom boss also said the service had streamlined the importation of all pharmaceutical drugs through designated sea ports, and were only cleared after meeting the pre-requisite documentation.

While receiving the items, the NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Garba Abubakar Adamu commended the Customs officers for their proactive surveillance and for assisting the agency to stamp-out illicit drugs in the country.

Advertisement

Adamu, while advising the public to be vigilant about substandard drugs on the streets, he added that the seized drugs were either not registered with relevant agencies or had expired.