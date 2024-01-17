Amotekun Arrests 36 Kidnappers, Others In Ondo

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested 36 suspects for various crimes in Ondo state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, the state Commander of the corps, made this known while parading the suspects before the newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeleye explained that the suspects were arrested with the collaboration of other security agencies for alleged offences ranging from house breaking, stealing, kidnapping, among others.

“Today again, we are parading about 36 suspects. I want to place it on record that in the last one month, there were three kidnapped activities that we were able to foil successfully.

“Today, what we have here are suspects arrested for kidnapping, house breaking, murder and stealing.

“We remain resolute in our determination to flush them out of our society.

“The 19 suspected kidnappers were picked from the Northern Senatorial District of the state, which shows that their activities have dropped drastically in the state.

“I must say that with the cooperation of other security agencies in the state, we have been able to reduce criminals activities.

“We will still continue to ensure that people do their businesses normally and are not disturbed because the state government is resolute in guaranteeing the safety of lives and property,” he said.

Adeleye also appealed to traditional and community leaders to report any suspicious movement in their forest and environment to security agencies in the state.

“We want to appeal to our traditional rulers that once they see unknown people gathering in the forest they should alert us immediately.

“I want to encourage the general public that once they see strange movement, they should let the security agencies know,” he said.