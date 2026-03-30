Customs Women Receive Roses As Adeniyi Marks IWD Celebration

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The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Friday marked the 2026 International Women’s Day with a surprise appreciation event honouring female officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The event, held at the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja, drew a large turnout of officers across ranks, alongside members of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association. Attendees were presented with roses in recognition of their resilience, commitment, and service to the nation.

Speaking at the gathering, Adeniyi said the initiative was deliberately designed to depart from routine ceremonies and instead spotlight women whose contributions often go unnoticed.

“I know you did not come here expecting this. That is exactly the point. Too often, recognition comes only when it is convenient or when it fits neatly into a calendar. Today, we chose to do something different,” he said.

The Comptroller-General acknowledged the paramilitary structure of the Service, noting that while tradition and hierarchy remain essential, the moment provided an opportunity to reflect on the role of women within the institution.

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“This is a paramilitary organisation guided by tradition and protocol, but today we are united by a common purpose—to celebrate the women of the Nigeria Customs Service,” he added.

Adeniyi described female officers as indispensable to the Service’s operations, commending their professionalism and dedication across various formations nationwide. He noted that the initiative also aimed to reinforce a culture that values hard work and commitment regardless of gender.

In her remarks, the National President of the association, Kikelomo Adeniyi, described the event as a significant moment to celebrate the strength and contributions of women within the Customs community.

“This is a special occasion to recognise the resilience, dedication and hard work of women who continue to support the Service both directly and indirectly,” she said.

She commended the Comptroller-General for his support for women, noting that his leadership has fostered growth and inclusion within the Service.

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“Our women are not just supporting actors; they are active contributors to the progress we are recording. Through various initiatives, we have continued to empower women and families, aligning with the broader reform agenda of the Service,” she added.

Kikelomo Adeniyi further highlighted the association’s role in promoting welfare and empowerment programmes, stressing that investing in women remains key to building stronger institutions and communities.