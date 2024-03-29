Don’t Curse In Your Sermons — Tinubu Urges Religious Leaders, Calls For Unity At Easter

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has urged religious leaders to refrain from denigrating Nigeria in their sermons and instead use their influential platforms to pray for the nation’s well-being and foster unity among citizens.

The president’s call came during a Ramadan Iftar gathering with traditional rulers and faith leaders at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

Tinubu urged the leaders to be more constructive in their criticism of those in elective positions, stressing that his administration was determined to turn Nigeria’s challenges for good.

He said no terrorist can defeat the collective will of Nigerians, urging traditional and religious leaders to forge a strong bond with his government to defeat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality in the country.

Tinubu linked his appeal to the recent killing of soldiers in Okuama, Delta State, by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“I saw their pregnant wives and little kids,” he said. ”The love of the nation is in your hands. Pray for our country. Educate our children. The sermons we preach to the members of our churches and mosques are important.”

The president appealed, ”Do not condemn your own nation. As a Yoruba man and as our fathers will say, ‘no matter how slippery the bottom of your child is, you must leave the beads there.’

”Leave the beads there. This is your country; do not condemn it in sermons, do not abuse the nation. Leadership is meant for changes.

”Yes, this leader is bad, fine. Wait until the next election to change him, but do not condemn your country. Do not curse Nigeria. This is a beautiful land.”

In a separate State House release, President Tinubu joined the Christian faithful to commemorate Easter, noting that love, sacrifice, and compassion should form the themes of the season.

He said the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is a lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

In the statements signed by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made under his administration, assuring that the sacrifices would soon bring forth good fruits.