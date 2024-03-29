Over 20,000 Students Benefited From Educash Transfer- Ogun Govt

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ogun State government has stated that 20,000 students in tertiary institutions in the state have benefited from Educash transfer of N50,000.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, while monitoring the cash transfer to primary and secondary schools at Ogun West Senatorial District, stated that 10,000 indigent pupils in primary and secondary schools in the state got N10,000 cash transfer.

The commissioner, who stated that more students will benefit from the scheme, explained that by the end of the week, about 25,000 students will be reached.

“I can tell you that for the tertiary institutions, we have done 20,000 as of today, and the total for tertiary institution beneficiaries is a little bit less than 50,000. Hopefully, by the end of next week, we will reach half of that, which is about 25,000 beneficiaries.

“I want to assure those who have not received theirs, for instance, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), a list of a little bit over 12,000 was sent to us. As we speak, we have paid just a little less than 6,000. The same thing at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), where we have a little bit less than 8,000. We have tried to make sure we are targeting between 45 to 50 per cent,” he said.

He further stated that no beneficiary will be paid through cash as the government wants a proper account of the transfer.

The commissioner noted the government would still avail any parent without a bank account an opportunity to do so as long as they have been captured for the payment.

“We are not paying cash to anybody; we are not handling cash. We are paying through accounts. If anyone doesn’t have an account, he should open one because it is difficult to trace cash transactions.

“If I say I paid 100 people, how will you confirm that? But through transfers, you can see it through bank statements and alerts received.’’