Nasarawa Varsity Student Declared Missing After Palliative Stampede Found

A 400-level student of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), John Rudeh who was declared missing after the stampede that occurred during the distribution of rice palliatives donated by the Nasarawa State Government has been found.

Recall that a statement issued by the university’s Students Security Task Force, SSTF unit said Rudeh went missing on Friday, March 22, 2024, during the stampede that occurred before the distribution of rice palliatives donated by the Nasarawa State Government.

The statement issued by the commander of SSTF stated that the family of the student lodged a complaint after all efforts to reach him failed following the fatal stampede.

The statement had urged anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact Senator Bawa Lucky on 08027653966 or SSTF Unit Commander, Israel Gaar on 07081293015.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in a telephone interview, the Chairman of Security under the school’s Student Union Government, Bawa Lucky stated that the student had called to say that he was fine.

Also speaking, the Unit Commander, Gaar stated that though he has not seen the student physically, he has been able to speak with him on phone.

“I was able to get in contact with the student on the phone yesterday. I am going to verify him physically today.

“He told me he contacted his parents immediately the information got to him. He said his phone had issues and that was the reason he couldn’t contact any of his family members.

“He inserted his SIM card in another person’s phone to contact his parents immediately he saw the news. As soon as I meet with him at the security post today and verify he is the one, I will put down the post,” he said.