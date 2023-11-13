‘Don’t Pity Me, I Will Walk Again’ -Mr Ibu Tells Charles Inojie After Hospital Visit

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie, recently visited his colleague John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who is currently undergoing treatment at Ever Care after seven surgeries, including the amputation of one of his legs.

During Inojie’s visit, Mr Ibu told his colleague not to pity him. Inojie who was accompanied by Chinyere Wilfred, shared his emotional experience during the visit, which he caption “MR IBU…THE INDOMITABLE HUMORIST!”

Advertisement

Despite the challenging circumstances, Mr Ibu entertained his guests with humor, and with great level of positivity.

Inojie during a touching moment held Mr Ibu’s hands and proposed a prayer.

Reflecting on the visit, Inojie wrote, “I never thought I could ever be able to relate this chapter of my encounter with Mr Ibu on his sick bed because I had this funny feeling that it had the potential of making light of a very dire situation as his condition presented.

“I walked into his private ward in the ICU in the company of Chinyere Wilfred, at whose behest we made the journey to Ever Care, where he is being treated. We had just finished from a set, and she suggested that we take the opportunity to visit Ibu. With us were Jasmine, Mrs Ibu, and a woman I believe is her friend,” Inojie wrote.

Advertisement

“From one joke to the other, Ibu literally entertained us. For a moment, I peered into his eyes as if searching for the secret of his willpower, and again, he levelled me out.”

Mr Ibu, undeterred by his condition, reassured his colleagues, saying, “You dey pity for me? No fear, the doctor say I go fit still use the leg later, even though some betta-betta meat don commot for the leg.”

Inojie continued, “You could never stop wondering where he got the strength under such agonising pain to exude such positive energy so effortlessly.

“Then came the moment. I picked his hands from his sides and held them tightly as I muttered, ‘Let’s pray.’

“We gazed intently at each other and connected on the fading highways of nostalgia, and upon the instance, I felt a mad rush of hot tears welling up beneath my quivering eyelids. I quickly turned away for fear my animal weakness was threatening to have the better of me, but too late. Ibu was crying, too!”

Advertisement

Inojie added, “I left his ward with one of life’s vital lessons running through my mind… Whoever can muster the willpower to survive in the face of anguish and life-threatening pain can defeat death, even in the most fierce some battle. May God Almighty grant Ibu a speedy recovery.”