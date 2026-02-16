‘Don’t Vote For Me If…’ Obi Reminds Tinubu Of Electricity Promise During Campaign

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reminded President Bola Tinubu of his campaign promise to deliver steady electricity, criticizing recent reports that the Presidential Villa plans to disconnect from the national grid and rely fully on solar power.

During the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Tinubu, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had declared: “If I do not provide steady electricity in four years, do not vote for me for 2nd Tenure.”

Thirty-two months into the administration, Obi said the President appears to be falling short of that pledge, accusing the government of abandoning the struggling national grid instead of strengthening it.

Quoting Tinubu’s campaign statement, Obi said: “If I do not provide steady electricity in four years, do not vote for me for 2nd Tenure,” noting that those were “powerful words” that gave hope to millions of Nigerians yearning for stable electricity supply.

“Thirty-two months after being in charge and instead of living by his powerful words, he now dumps National Grid that has been performing abysmally under his watch,” Obi said.

He added that the promise had inspired citizens who longed “for light in their homes, stability for their businesses, and growth for their nation.”

Advertisement

However, he lamented that Nigerians are still grappling with what he described as an unfulfilled and categorical electoral promise.

Obi further expressed concern over reported provisions in recent budgets, stating: “Yet, while Nigerians are still grappling with that unfulfilled, categorical electoral promise – and without clear communication on the obstacles, if any, we read of provision in 2025 budget about the N10bn for solar power at Aso Rock, and in 2026 budget another humongous amount for upgrade and maintenance and now we are being scarcitically told that Presidential Villa has planned to be disconnected from the national grid to rely entirely on solar.”

Describing the move as troubling, he said: “It is a gross neglect and deeply worrisome when the seat of power abandons the national grid.”

According to him, government institutions should lead by example in restoring confidence in the power sector.

“One would expect government institutions to lead efforts to strengthen and expand the grid so that other establishments, and ultimately, citizens can benefit. If those in authority disconnect themselves from the system, who then will connect the ordinary Nigerian to reliable power?” he asked.

While acknowledging the importance of renewable energy, Obi maintained that leadership must reflect empathy and accountability.

Advertisement

“Promoting renewable energy, as solar systems do, is commendable and necessary for the future. However, this situation reflects a deeper concern: governance lacking compassion and commitment to the governed,” he said.

He continued: “You cannot tell the people to fast while feasting yourself, securing yourself while Nigerians remain unsecured.”

Obi stressed that citizens do not demand perfection but expect genuine effort and transparency from their leaders.

“Nigerians do not expect 100% fulfilment of promises, but they do expect 100% effort, accompanied by measurable improvements and clear explanations when gaps exist. Leadership must serve the people, not isolate itself from their daily struggles.”