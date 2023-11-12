Drama As Man City, Chelsea Draw 4-4 At Stamford Bridge

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester City and Chelsea have played a 4-4 draw after a dramatic display at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea who are struggling in the league table humbled Spurs 4-1 last week.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino’s men faced City with same spirit and where able to hold City who are top of the Premier League Table.

Haaland opened the scoreline after he converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to put City 1-0 lead.

Silva equalized for Chelsea in the 29th minute.

Foden nearly restores City’s lead, curling a shot towards the far post.

Advertisement

But in the 37th minute, Sterling scored against his old club and Chelsea turned this around.

Again, Sterling burst into the City box but began to lose his balance. Jackson stepped in to take the shot instead, but it was a tame effort and a simple save for Ederson.

Akanji equalised 2-2 for City with a completely unmarked header following a corner in the last minutes of the first half.

Haaland pulled another surprise in the 47th minute when he bundled home from close range to make the score 3-2.

But Chelsea replied with a goal from Jackson. He drove home a rebound following a powerful Gallagher shot to make the score 3-3.

Advertisement

City took the lead in the 86th minute as a deflected shot from Rodri beat Sanchez to end the game 4-3.

But Palmer restored Chelsea’s hope when he converted a penalty.