Driver, Passengers Rushed To Hospital As Bus Rams Into Trailer In Lagos

A driver of a commercial bus and passengers have been rushed to hospital for medical treatment after their bus rammed into a container trailer in Lagos State.

The incident which happened on outer Marina road, on Thursday, led to the driver and the passengers sustaining various degrees of injuries.

They were taken to an undisclosed hospital in the Lagos Island area of the state by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the accident occured at about 7:02 a.m.

He attributed the cause of the accident to over-speeding which led to a brake failure.

“Immediately the accident happened, our personnel who were along the axis quickly moved to the scene to rescue the occupants of the trapped commercial bus (driver and passengers) with the support of sympathetic road users,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Oreagba, has warned commercial bus drivers to exercise caution, restraint, and adhere to speed limits while driving on Lagos road, especially during these final months of the year.