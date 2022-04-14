Easter: Don’t Harass Our Workers, We’re Working To Ensure Supply— IBEDC Tells Electricity Consumers

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc has appealed to electricity consumers against harassing its workers.

The Chief Operating Officer of IBEDC, Mr John Ayodele, made this appeal in a statement on Thursday.

He assured customers across its network of quality service delivery during the Easter break while wishing them happy celebration.

He said, “We recognise the fact that the demand for electricity always increases during the festive season, we have therefore positioned our technical crew to ensure that the allocation we get from the national grid is equitably distributed, and that faults are cleared as fast as possible so our customers enjoy an energy hitch- free holiday.”

He also used the opportunity to caution and appeal against harassment of the company’s employees on duty, noting that IBEDC has provided multiple channels and customer care centers through which customers may seek redress.

He however advised customers to ensure that their homes and business premises are properly wired and earthed only by licensed technicians to ensure safety of lives and property.

Ayodele said, “It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them, motorists are also admonished to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other accidents.”

The COO encouraged customers to take advantage of hassle free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.

He added, “Our offices will also remain opened during the public holidays from 9am-3pm; you can also call our customer care line-0700123999 or email us at [email protected]”