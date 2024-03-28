Enugu’s NUJ Online Chapel Inaugurated, Tasked On Professionalism

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The newly-inuagurated Corporate Online Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu State Council, has been tasked “to make a difference” in its media reportage.

The Chairman of the NUJ, Enugu State Council, Comrade Sam Udekwe, stated this Thursday while inaugurating the chapel in Enugu. He said the new chapel was expected to uphold the tenets of journalism in all its dealings.

Comrade Udekwe said, “This is a very promising chapel. I want to assure you that more members will come in. You know what it takes to be qualified to be a member. We expect you to take this to heart while admitting new members because It is not open to just anybody. That’s why it is Corporate Online. It’s for online practitioners that are journalists.

“There are online publishers that are not journalists. That’s why we want you to make a difference. We want you to show the society that there are online practitioners.”

He charged the chapel’s executives to take care of their members in line with the tenets of the NUJ profession and maintain peace between them and other journalists outside the chapel.

The Chairman of the Online Chapel, Comrade Clinton Umeh, thanked the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, for supporting the creation of the Online Chapel.

He said, “Members of the chapel will live up to expectations and work in accordance with what the constitution says. This chapel is a new dawn in online practice and will provide a platform for us to unite all that are qualified under one umbrella to ensure professionalism in the discharge of our duties as journalists.”

He thanked the chairman of the state council and members of his executive for their guidance and direction to help the chapel see the light of the day.

THE WHISTLER reports that the new chapel has Clinton Umeh of Journalist101 as Chairman; Jonathan Emmanuel Ikechukwu (First News), Vice Chairman; Odomero Igbodo (Dome TV), Secretary; Christian Nwangene (Aproko Republic), Assistant Secretary; Comrade Maureen Ikpeama (Newsline Global), Treasurer; Sebastine Okafor (Journalist101), Internal Auditor; and Emmanuel Terwase (Afriquecast), Financial Secretary.

The event, which held at Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi NUJ Press Center, Enugu, was witnessed by the Vice Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Regis Anikworji, and the Secretary, Comrade Ifeoma Amuta, among others.