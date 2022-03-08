Ebonyi: 16 Lawmakers Lose Seats Over Defection To APC – Court

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday ordered 16 lawmakers in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to leave office following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the verdict in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1041/21, filed by the PDP against the Independent National Electoral Commission and Messrs Odefa Obasi Odefa, Victor Chukwu, Kingsley Ikoro, Joseph Ununu, Nkemka Okoro and 16 others.

Ekwo observed that following their defection, they have lost their seats and can no longer represent their constituencies.

Earlier, the judge had vacated the governor of the state, David Umahi, and his deputy from office over similar issue.