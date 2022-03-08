Ebonyi: 16 Lawmakers Lose Seats Over Defection To APC – Court

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Ebonyi-map
Ebonyi state map

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday ordered 16 lawmakers in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to leave office following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the verdict in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1041/21, filed by the PDP against the Independent National Electoral Commission and Messrs Odefa Obasi Odefa, Victor Chukwu, Kingsley Ikoro, Joseph Ununu, Nkemka Okoro and 16 others.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

UPDATED: Court Sacks Ebonyi Governor, Deputy For Defecting To APC

Ekwo observed that following their defection, they have lost their seats and can no longer represent their constituencies.

Earlier, the judge had vacated the governor of the state, David Umahi, and his deputy from office over similar issue.

You might also like

UPDATED: Court Sacks Ebonyi Governor, Deputy For Defecting To APC

My Presidential Ambition In The Hand Of God, Not Threatened By Defection – Umahi

Ebonyi State Now ‘Banana Republic’ – PDP

Gov Umahi Hands Over Newly Built Medical University To Catholic Church

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.