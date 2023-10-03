Ebonyi Governor Procuress CNG Vehicles As Palliative For Workers

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

To cushion the biting economic effects of fuel subsidy removal, the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has procured four Innoson CNG buses that will be conveying workers of the state to their work places.

A statement signed by Dr. Boniface Nwankwo, Special Assistant to the Governor on Documentation on Tuesday said the workers will enjoy the services these vehicles at no cost.

The statement further revealed that the buses will be conveying staff members to Ebonyi State University, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, the International Airport as well as Ebonyi State College of Education.

Recall that the Governor on Sunday flagged-off the distribution of palliative to be shared in the 13 local government areas of the state.

The governor flagged-off the distribution of the palliative during the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary and 27 years of Ebonyi state’s creation at the Ochudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Nwifuru noted that his administration had approved the training and mentorship of 1,500 Ebonyi indigenes doing menial jobs in various cities with N2m each, amounting to N3bn.

He said, “We are aware of the current troubling economic times in the country. We feel your pinches as well because we are in it together.

“As part of measures to cushion the effects of the economic challenges, I mentioned earlier in this address that our government released N50 million loan to assist traders and local business people.

“In addition to this, we have palliative items from both our government, re-bagged 10kg rice of the National Food Security Council and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention.