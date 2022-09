EFCC Arrests  Club Owner, 21 Other Suspected Internet Fraudsters  In Ibadan

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Adepoju Olawale Sunday, owner of “De Rock Club”, Ring Road, Ibadan and 21 other suspected internet fraudsters , in an intelligence-driven operation.

This was contained in a statement by the Head, EFCC Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

The 21 other suspected internet fraudsters, including a couple: Aladenusi Adegboyeyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat( a.k.a Bonnie and Clyde) are: Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen, Bolaji Olawale Quadri, Olajire Usthman Olamilekan, Ojo Faruq Kolapo, Kajero Babatunde Sodiq, Kareem Taiwo Abiodun, Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb, Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye.

Others are: Babalola Segun Samuel, Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi, Okesanya Seyi Matthew, Kareem Kehinde Damilola, Aledegbe Akinola Qodir, Akindele Ayodele Solomon, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan and Olabosinde Hammed Adesola

Sunday, 36, graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, also runs Helpline Foundation, Special Service Global Trust (S.S.G) Limited, all in Ibadan. He was arrested with a 2020 Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.

The suspects were arrested after series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include five cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and incriminating documents containing false presences.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.