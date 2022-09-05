EFCC Arrests  Club Owner, 21 Other Suspected Internet Fraudsters  In Ibadan

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
EFCC
File Photo: EFCC Operatives

Operatives of the  Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  have arrested  Adepoju Olawale Sunday,   owner of “De Rock Club”,  Ring Road, Ibadan and  21 other suspected internet fraudsters ,  in an intelligence-driven operation. 

This was contained in a statement by the Head, EFCC Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

The 21 other suspected internet fraudsters, including a couple:  Aladenusi Adegboyeyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat( a.k.a  Bonnie and Clyde) are: Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen, Bolaji Olawale Quadri, Olajire Usthman Olamilekan, Ojo Faruq Kolapo, Kajero Babatunde Sodiq, Kareem Taiwo Abiodun, Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb, Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye. 

Others are:  Babalola Segun Samuel, Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi, Okesanya Seyi Matthew, Kareem Kehinde Damilola, Aledegbe Akinola Qodir, Akindele Ayodele Solomon, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan and Olabosinde Hammed Adesola

 Sunday, 36,   graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the  Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, also runs Helpline  Foundation, Special Service Global Trust (S.S.G) Limited, all in Ibadan.  He was arrested with a 2020 Range Rover  HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.

The suspects were arrested after series of surveillance and  intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include five cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and incriminating  documents containing false presences. 

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

