EFCC Arrests ‘Governor’s Aide, ‘ 25 Others For Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested

Twenty five other persons were also arrested over alleged internet -related fraud activities.

The EFCC officials swooped on the suspects at the Soka area of Ibadan on Friday following a verified intelligence on their cybercrime activities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

Twenty-five of the suspects were said to have admitted their involvement in internet fraud activities.

The suspects are: Wale Jegede, Adekunle Solomon, Babawale Daniel Olayinka, Olanipekun Adams, Toheeb Admola, Olatunji Gbolahan, Oyowevotu Moses, Olaide Ibrahim Opeyemi, Olamilekan Rilwan, Olamilekan Akinyemi, Lekan Adenuga, Salami Segun, Lawal Samuel and Kolawole Fuad.

Others are: Olarenwaju Gbolahan, Makinde Olamiposi, Michael Timileyin, Sheriff Ololade, Adewale Dayo, Ajobola Tajudeen, Kazeem Warrees, Obinna Duru, Shotayo Sola, Mohammed Suleiman and Makinde Ajibola.

An identity card was recovered from Babawale Daniel Olayinka, one of the 25 indicted internet fraud suspects, introducing him as the Personal Assistant on Media Matters to the Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.