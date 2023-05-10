EFCC Arrests ‘Yahoo Boy’ From Luxury Hotel In Delta State After Petition From US Citizen

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a suspected internet fraudster from an unnamed luxury hotel in Delta State after receiving a petition from a citizen of the United States of America.

Advertisement

The petition alleged that the suspect, Precious Ojo, defrauded his American victim.

According to the petitioner Ojo, also known as Obago, impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury.

As a result, the 26 year-old suspect defrauded his the American of the sum of $268,000.00.

Following the petition, the operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC arrested Precious Ojo at his hotel in Oghara, Delta State.

“He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.

Advertisement

“Other items recovered from him include a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate number and mobile phones. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon,” said the Commission.