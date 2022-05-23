EFCC Boss Bemoans Loss Of Corruption Cases ‘On Technicalities’

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has expressed his concerns over corruption cases being lost in court due to technicalities.

According to a Facebook post by EFCC, Bawa said this on Monday during his opening speech at a 3 – day workshop organised for judicial officers, corruption investigators and prosecutors.

The workshop was themed: “Judicial Dynamism: A Key Factor in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes”.

He said loss of , corruption cases on technical grounds have a way of building confidence in corrupt elements and negatively affect the image of the judiciary.

He stressed that such a development may serve as a disincentive to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

In his words: “As a Commission, we do not expect every judicial decision to go our way, but there are instances the EFCC and many Nigerians have been left at a loss about certain judicial decisions, where defendants who obviously have stolen our commonwealth and those who have aided and abetted them have been allowed to go home to enjoy their proceeds of crime on technical grounds. This has the tendency of affecting negatively the cherished image of and confidence in the Nigerian judiciary both locally and internationally.

“In the Commission, we hold the view that corruption is a plague that does not select its victims. Those stealing and abusing our common patrimony do not wish us well. Judges are as much victims of corruption as the ordinary man on the streets. It is therefore in our collective interest that the gains of the fight against corruption are not reversed. This is also why we must aggregate fresh opinions and forge deliberate winning tactics and strategies to stem its ugly tide.”

Reviewing the impact of the EFCC in the fight against economic and financial crimes since he took over, he said,

“However, in the little over a year that I have had the privilege to superintend, the Commission secured an unprecedented record of 2220 convictions. It is the highest ever in the history of the Commission and as I address you this morning, we have already secured 1222 convictions, thus far, this year.”

However, the EFCC Boss commended the judiciary for its role in making the convictions possible while advocating for enhanced welfare package for Judges and Justices.

At the event were the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila,

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, and other top government officials were also present.