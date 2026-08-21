NISO Flags Frequency, Voltage Challenges As Threats To Grid Stability

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has called for stronger coordination among stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to address the growing threats to grid stability.

It warned that operational decisions must be backed by robust long-term planning.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NISO, Engr. Abdu Bello Mohammed made the call at a two-day workshop on “Strengthening Grid Stability: A Collaborative Workshop for NESI Stakeholders,” held at Jebba Power Station in Niger State.

Mohammed said the increasingly complex operating environment of the Nigerian power system requires continuous vigilance and a holistic approach that combines operational excellence with strategic planning.

He identified generation and transmission constraints, changing demand patterns, frequency excursions, voltage-security challenges and the need to coordinate a more diverse portfolio of energy resources among the major challenges confronting grid stability.

According to him, frequency excursions can result from sudden generation or load losses, forecasting and scheduling inaccuracies, inadequate system inertia, fault-induced disturbances and the response characteristics of generating units during system events.

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He noted that NISO’s ongoing compliance monitoring had reinforced the importance of adherence to technical performance standards, including Free Governor Control requirements.

The NISO chief, however, stressed that grid stability could not be achieved through technical interventions alone, but required accurate and timely operational information, adequate frequency and voltage control resources, effective reserve management, strict compliance with the Grid Code and operational discipline.

He also emphasised the importance of planning for the future as Nigeria develops new-generation projects, transmission infrastructure and other greenfield investments across the power sector.

Mohammed said the successful integration of such projects would require careful assessment of transmission adequacy, system strength, operational flexibility, reserve requirements, reliability criteria and future demand growth.

He said NISO remained committed to deepening collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Generation Companies (GenCos), Distribution Companies (DisCos), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), policymakers and other industry stakeholders.

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Mohammed said the objective was to support the development and operation of a grid that is stable, resilient and responsive enough to sustain Nigeria’s economic growth and development aspirations.