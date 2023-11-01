EFCC: Tell Nigerians Why You Arrested And Detained Bawa For Months, HURIWA Tells Tinubu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has raised concerns over the arrest and detention of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa who until his release on 25th October 2023, had been in detention at the Department of State Service for months.

Recall that THE WHISTLER reported how Bawa was suspended from office on 14th June by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the DSS immediately picked him into custody.

However, in light of the recent revelation by the DSS that Bawa was released after an unexplained months of detention, in a press statement on Wednesday, HURIWA said it is strongly demanding for full disclosure from both the Nigerian President and the DSS regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest, detention, and subsequent release.

HURIWA said: “The sequence of events surrounding Abdulrasheed Bawa’s detention is bewildering. The DSS arrested him in a manner akin to ‘Gestapo tactics’ on June 14, detaining him for an extended period without filing any charges.

“The Nigerian public must be informed about the reasons behind this inexcusable and unjustified detention.

“In the name of democracy, transparency, and accountability, we insist that the truth must come to light.

“Furthermore, Abdulrasheed Bawa’s release has occurred under a cloud of suspicion and secrecy.

“It is important to note that Bawa resigned from his position while still in detention. This fact raises questions about the circumstances leading to his resignation.

“The people of Nigeria deserve to know whether this resignation was voluntary or coerced, highlighting the potential abuse of power.

“Therefore, the hasty and covert nature of Bawa’s arrest, detention, and subsequent release necessitates a comprehensive explanation from the DSS and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

The organisation noted that it is deeply concerned about the implications of such actions on the democratic fabric of our nation and the trust of the Nigerian people in their government.

According to HURIWA, Nigeria being a democratic nation should ensure that government agencies, particularly those responsible for upholding the rule of law, operate with the highest standard of transparency and accountability.

HURIWA noted that: “The citizens of Nigeria are entitled to know the truth behind the arrest and release of Abdulrasheed Bawa, as well as the circumstances that led to his resignation.

“Secrecy and a lack of transparency in such matters are antithetical to democracy and signify a dangerous drift toward authoritarianism.

“HURIWA stands firm in its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, human rights, and the rule of law.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the DSS to come forward and provide the Nigerian people with the answers they deserve,” the statement, signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, demanded.