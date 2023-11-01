Rescued Female Students Of Zamfara Varsity Receive Financial Support From FG

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 14 female students of the Federal University Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State who were rescued after being abducted by armed bandits have received financial assistance from the Federal Government.

Recall that armed bandits, at the early hours of Friday September 22, invaded three female hostels at Sabon Gida area of Zamfara state and abducted students.

The Zamfara Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Alhaji Salisu Musa in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Malam Bashir Kabir in Gusau, stated that each of the 14 students received a token of N214,285 cash from the Federal Government.

He added that the assistance was presented to the students through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Musa while appreciating the Federal government for the kind gesture added that the state is committed to collaborating with the federal government to ensure that the victims of the humanitarian crisis in the state are not abandoned.

“On behalf of Zamfara Government, We appreciate the gesture and the Honourable Minister Dr Betta Edu, for the kind assistance to the students,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the management of the university and parents of the victims for their patience, understanding , support and cooperation during the sad incident.