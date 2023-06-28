Sanwo-Olu Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Administration

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu in his efforts to “building a nation that would work for all.”

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile.

Tinubu who won Nigeria’s presidential election in February and was sworn-in as president on May 29, is facing the task of lifting about 80 million Nigerians out of poverty and addressing security challenges in the country, which have crippled economic activities in many parts of the Africa’s biggest economy.

With Nigeria’s inflation rate at over 22 percent and unemployment rate at over 33 percent, analysts believe the former Lagos State governor has lots of work to do.

Aside macroeconomic challenges Nigeria is faced with, Tinubu also has the task of uniting the country, which was divided along ethnic and religious lines during the last general elections.

Sanwo-Olu who also asked Lagosians to support his administration, urged Muslims faithful to imbibe the lessons in the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

He encouraged them to work with other faith for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the Eid al-Adha, the governor said the celebration became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state and Nigeria a happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

“Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in human history, following the events that led to the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

“This symbolic Islamic festival is a reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers, and tenacity in our belief.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make not only for spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and the development of our society.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir today, I urge Lagosians and Nigerians to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence.

“I want to implore all Lagos residents to support our administration in our quest to deliver dividends of democracy and good governance to the people through the THEMES+ agenda for Greater Lagos.

“I also appeal to all Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s efforts in building a nation that would work for all. We must all work for the progress, growth, and development of our dear State and country, Nigeria.”