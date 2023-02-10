El-Rufai’s Comment Made Me Invite You For Meeting – Obi Tells Nollywood Actors, Singers At Parley

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday met with Nollywood actors and other stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry to solicit their support ahead of the forthcoming presidential polls.

Obi’s meeting with the actors followed a comment credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state describing the LP candidate as a “Nollywood actor” while urging him to focus on the industry instead of running for the presidency.

While soliciting for the entertainers’ support, the former Anambra governor urged them to support one of their own.

He said, “A Sitting Governor called me a Nollywood actor, that’s why I gathered all of you here as my colleagues, I want you to support one of your own

“Coming out this night shows that you are beginning to care for your country, it’s not about me, it is youths that are running for election through me, when I went to Anambra state to be governor and I said to people if I take a kobo that doesn’t belong to me or I’m not entitled to, that God should punish me and my family, because I have enough money, I have no reason to steal public money.

He reiterated that he was contesting the elections to serve the country and not amass wealth

“God gave me enough of what I need that if anything goes wrong today, I can live the rest of my life without doing anything. I have enough not just for myself but also for my family, we may not have for other people, but for me, I have enough.

“This election this year is critical for all of us, it’s an existential election for the youths, for the past 10 years all the country has done is to breed insecurity,” he added.

The event which was held at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, had in attendance Peter and Paul Okoye (P-Square), comedian Okey Bakkassi, and other Nollywood stalwarts.

El-Rufai had in an earlier interview dismissed the possibility of Obi winning the presidential election, citing the lack of national spread of the Labour Party.

“Peter Obi cannot win the election, he doesn’t have the 25 percent in more than 16 states, he can’t go anywhere, Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be. This election is between the APC and PDP because they have the footprint, they have the spread,” the Kaduna governor said.