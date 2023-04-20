Elon Musk Spares Buhari, Removes Osinbajo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others’ Twitter Verification Tags

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter on Thursday commenced mass removal of verification tags from the accounts of top government officials, politicians and celebrities, among others, on the micro-blogging platform.

In Nigeria, those affected include Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other presidential candidates in the country’s last general election — Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, among others.

Nigerian celebrities affected include Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

But President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government’s accounts appeared to be spared in the shake up being witnessed at Twitter since American billionaire, Elon Musk, paid $44 billion to acquire the company.

The verification tag, a blue checkmark beside a user’s name, was traditionally used by Twitter to confirm that an account is authentic and belongs to the person or organization it claims to represent.

In Nigeria, as in other countries, the verification tag has become a status symbol and a way for politicians and public figures to boost their credibility on social media.

But Twitter, which has over 40 million estimated users in Nigeria, is asking anyone who desires the blue tick to pay $8.00/month or $84/year (about N5,000/month or N52,900.00/year) to use the service known as Twitter Blue with added features.

While many have commended Twitter on the move, some have argued that the verification tag was prestigious when it wasn’t for sale. Below are some of the reactions.

Goodbye to my Twitter blue tick. Life goes on. No, I won’t be paying $8 a month. It’s not the same thing as getting it as recognition. — Kingsley Moghalu OON (@MoghaluKingsley) April 20, 2023

Make I hear say Okwute pay for Twitter Blue🤣🤣😍😍



$8 that you will give someone as happy holidays gift and the person will appreciate it greatly, Okwute will now give to Billionaire for blue tick???



We are allergic to spending money wrongly…I 👃 wealth without enterprise🤣 — Revolutionary Youth! (@torty_mercy) April 20, 2023

Public figures shouldn't be paying for verification badges,

it's a status symbol & signify authenticity which they've earned. Twitter trying to generate revenue is understandable, but "Twitter Blue" should only be for people who are neither icons nor influential. No offense. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 20, 2023

Elon removed over 400K legacy verification.



So imagine 400,000 out of them pay for Twitter Blue at $8.



400,000 x $8 = $3,200,000 per month & $38,400,000 per year.



Businessman of life 🤟 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 20, 2023

Back to ordinary. I’ve lost my twitter blue badge. I won’t subscribe to it anytime soon until it becomes necessary. It was prestigious when it wasn’t for sale. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) April 20, 2023

If dem Ronaldo, Tony, Ote$, Davido and co. no subscribe to Twitter Blue, wetin I dey use blue tick do?



Something must be wrong with me tbh 😂😂 — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) April 20, 2023

Even though I’m affected, I’m happy legacy verification ticks have been removed. The I get sense pass you because of blue tick became nauseating. I will sign up for Twitter Blue. It has nice features — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) April 20, 2023

I hope the Nigeria Government (at all levels) will not add Twitter legacy verification Annual Fee in their annual budgets?



Nigerian officials should pay for Twitter Blue Check Marks from their Personal Savings. — NEFERTITII (@firstladyship) April 20, 2023

Out of Canada’s four biggest party leaders, just one has opted to pay for Twitter Blue: pic.twitter.com/52eoC580Gq — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) April 20, 2023

As of today, the blue check mark on Twitter means absolutely NOTHING as far as being “notable” is concerned. The only reasons to subscribe to Twitter Blue are so you can post longer tweets and videos; edit some tweets within the first 30 minutes; and have two-factor… — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 20, 2023