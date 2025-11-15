Eno Calls For Unity As Ohanaeze Ndigbo Akwa Ibom Celebrates First Igbo Unity Day

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has called for peace and unity as the Ohaneze Ndigbo Akwa Ibom chapter celebrates its first Igbo Unity Day in 27 years.

The governor, who was a guest at the event, said, “When we come together, we can achieve great things. We can build a better future for ourselves and for our children,” Eno said.

“Igbos are a very progressive and development-minded race, and we are proud to have them in our state, and we will continue to provide an enabling environment for them to thrive,” he added.

The event, held on Saturday at Ibom Hall Ground, Uyo, brought together Igbo sons and daughters from across the state to celebrate their shared heritage and solidarity.

President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Hon. Kaycee Chidiadi, delivered a keynote address, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

“We are here today to celebrate our unity and progress. For over 27 years, our community was plagued by leadership tussles and divisions, but today, we come together as one family, and this day marks a new chapter in our history, a chapter of unity, peace, and progress,” he said.

Chidiadi outlined the achievements of his administration, including increasing the organisation’s chapters from 10 to 31, securing a befitting secretariat, and opening a working bank account.

He also revealed that the organisation had resolved its leadership crisis, with all factions embracing peace and unity.

“We have achieved so much in a short time, but we still have much to do. We must continue to work together to promote the interests of our community and contribute to the development of Akwa Ibom State,” Chidiadi said.

The event was themed “Peace and Progress: A Panacea for Progress and Development”, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to promoting unity and development among Igbos in Akwa Ibom State.

The celebration featured cultural performances, prayers, and tributes, showcasing the rich Igbo heritage.

In his speech, Hon. Chidiadi expressed gratitude to Governor Eno for his unwavering support for the Igbo community and also presented an award to him as a grand patron of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Akwa Ibom chapter.

“We appreciate Your Excellency’s commitment to our welfare and development.

“We are proud to have you as our governor, and we pledge to work with you to build a better Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

Governor Eno, in his response, reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting the Igbo community.

“We will continue to work with Ohaneze Ndigbo to promote the interests of our community and contribute to the development of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

The Igbo Unity Day celebration was a resounding success, with attendees from within and outside the state expressing their commitment to unity and progress. As Hon. Chidiadi put it, “Together, we can forge a more formidable front to pursue our collective interests.”

The event was attended by prominent Igbo leaders, including Members of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Kalu Mba, Hon. Ume Mathias and Hon. Collins Ugochukwu, and was marked by fanfare and celebrations.

THE WHISTLER reports that the event showcased the organisation’s commitment to promoting unity and development among Igbos in Akwa Ibom State and highlighted the importance of solidarity and cooperation in achieving great things.