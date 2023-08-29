Entrepreneurship: How To Build A Brand Like Toyota’s—Dr Steve Ogidan

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With 372, 819 employees and revenues that hit $247 billion in 2022, and market dominance in over 170 countries, Toyota is the top brand in the World Car Group Ranking in 2023.

It’s a company that started from a humble beginning to become a global giant and its growth trajectory has inspired entrepreneurs around the world.

One of them is Dr Steve Olusegun Ogidan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Successory Nigeria Limited, a management consulting firm with a global client base.

Answering a question on The Leadership Conversation Podcast hosted by Jonno White, the co-founder of Clarity Group, Dr Ogidan revealed the book that impacted his leadership style.

Dr Ogidan, who’s a development planner in the Microfinance and the Agriculture Value Chain sectors, said, “One book that has had a profound impact on my leadership so far is ‘How Toyota Became #1: Leadership Lessons from the World’s Greatest Car Company’ by David Magee.

“Some of the leadership lessons I gleaned from that book include: Toyota’s philosophy of continuous

improvement (making small, incremental improvements in all aspects of business to achieve long-term excellence), which has been instrumental to its success.

”We subscribe to this approach both internally and when executing

project for our clients. For instance, internally, we ensure that staff are recruited not just for their skills but also for their passion for learning and improvement.

“This has helped us attract top talents who appreciate the wealth of knowledge available within the team and strive for excellence in their roles. Toyota places great importance on showing its employees that they are respected and valued.”

Dr Ogidan who is on the board of several companies and organizations in Nigeria and across Africa, also acknowledged that vision and long-term planning (the Toyota way) can help businesses anticipate trends and build resilience.

On the most recent important leadership lesson he’s learnt, Dr Ogidan said it is the wisdom of investing in his employees.

“The most recent significant leadership lesson I’ve learned is that ‘Investing in your team multiplies your productivity and impact.’

“Although I learnt this lesson early on, as our organization expands, the importance of this lesson becomes clearer.

“Regardless of the brilliance of my ideas, their successful implementation ultimately hinges on the caliber of the team working

alongside me. Reflecting on our collective accomplishments, I am glad that I have consistently prioritized investing in the growth and development of our staff.

“They are the invaluable assets that have propelled us to reach extraordinary milestones and instill us with the confidence to embrace the challenges of an unpredictable future.”

Dr Ogidan is also a member of the National Institute, Nigeria (mni)