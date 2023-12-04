Enugu APC: Petition Against My Appointment Ridiculous — Nwoye

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, Monday, described the petition against his appointment as Chief of Staff to APC’s Deputy National Chairman, North, Alh Ali Dalori, as “ridiculous and trivial.”

Nwoye, a lawyer, was reacting to a communique issued at the end of the meeting of stakeholders of the party held in Enugu recently, which was read by the state chairman of the party, Barr Ugo Agballa.

He also accused the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, of clamouring for his removal as Chief of Staff.

He said, “It is ridiculous for the minister to leave his revered office and be going to offices of the APC hierarchy to drop petitions seeking my removal from my new position. It has exposed how trivial the minister is.

“That petition is in the trashcan of the Deputy National Chairman of APC. Minister Nnaji funded stakeholders to rise against me. I left them with a complete failed APC in Enugu State.

“I didn’t support Nnaji’s governorship bid because he had no programmes. He is not worthy of my support. I supported Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic Party and he won. I also supported President Bola Tinubu and he won. Let the minister continue to waste his time instead of rebuilding the party.

“Soon, his scorecard will be demanded, and it will be that he wrote a petition against Ben Nwoye.”

Nwoye advised the state APC, led by Barr Ugo Agballa, to focus on the rerun election of the Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, which was declared inconclusive by the Appeal Court.

According to him, “We have an election coming soon. Nnaji and Agballa should focus on that. I recall that Nnaji crawled to my house early 2022 begging to be registered by APC. Ugo Agballa did the same thing. All of a sudden, the same people went on air to suspend me, former Gov Sullivan Chime, as well as former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

‘Yes, the Deputy National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Ali Dalori, chose me to work for him despite being a northern Muslim. When Nnaji was appointed minister, I celebrated him. But look at what he is doing to me.”

Recall that stakeholders of APC in Enugu State recently kicked against the appointment of Nwoye as Chief of Staff to the National Deputy Chairman North of the party, Ali Dalori.

The stakeholders said that Nwoye was not deserving of a position having involved himself in anti-party activities, including campaigning for PDP in Enugu state during the 2023 general elections.

According to them, appointing Nwoye was bringing “an unrepentant mole shamelessly beholden to the opposition into the heart of the party.”

The communique was read by the state chairman of the party, Ugo Agballah.

They alleged that Dalori was undermining APC in Enugu State by his ‘thoughtless’ appointment of Nwoye as a staff member in the national secretariat of the party.