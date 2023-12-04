FG Takes Over Completed 2nd Niger Bridge, Seeks More Investments For Installation Of CCTV Cameras, Solar-Powered Light

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Works David Umahi has received the completed 2nd Niger Bridge project and ancillary facilities from Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) Plc at the bridge toll station.

Recall that the contract awarded to JBN Plc is for the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States, Contract No. 6475 and the construction of the access road from the existing Benin- Asaba Expressway to approach the link road to the 2nd Niger Bridge, Contract No 7919.

Umahi in a statement on Monday signed by the Chief Press Secretary Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, said the delivery is in line with the government’s commitment to improve road infrastructure in the country.

The former Ebonyi state governor said, “We are here to take over the completed works of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on the 2nd Niger Bridge and some access roads.

“We are satisfied with the work done and which project circle was completed under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking on the commissioning of the bridge, Umahi said his ministry would work to ensure the installation of solar-powered light, and CCTV cameras on the bridge, as it is a factor delaying the commissioning.

“We have the light issue, and we shall put our heads together on how to have light permanently along the completed road, especially at night and we have agreed on a solar solution.

“We are going to ensure security surveillance along the road through the installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of security personnel so that within this axis you can have access to security within the shortest possible time.

“However, if we get an investor who is prepared to fund the two interchanges, we shall concede the two projects to such investor under our HDMI programme, and we are going to acquire more land here so we can establish service stations and we get the private sector to build hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, fillings stations and other facilities for public use as we see in Western world.

“The road project will be fully completed when we have completed the two interchanges, and it is when this is done that the entire job will be said to have been fully completed. Julius Berger and RCC have been respectively proposed to handle the jobs,” Umahi noted.

He noted that although the government is taking over the completed 2nd Niger Bridge, the contractor would still be liable within the defect liability period.

On his part, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) Plc, Dr. Las Ritcher said the bridge was commissioned by the immediate past administration but there was need for a technical handover to the Federal Ministry of Works, hence the handover ceremony.