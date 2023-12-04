Some Pentecostal Pastors Rejected Anti-Corruption Campaigns In In Their Churches – PPA

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Palace Of Priests Assembly and its social arm, Priest Peace and Justice Initiative, have said some Pentecostal pastors rejected its Anti-Corruption campaign titled ‘Shun corruption’, in their churches when it was initially introduced to curb corruption in Churches.

PPA said this in its second year report of phase 2 of the Mobilising Christians Against Corruption titled: Pioneering Pentecostals Involvement In The Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria which was presented last week at the organisation’s auditorium in Area 1 Abuja.

The book was presented by Pastor (Dr) Ejiro Otive Igbuzor – General Overseer, Pastor (Dr) Ejiro Otive Igbuzor, Rev Isaac Komolafe – FCT Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Dr Orinya Agbaji the organisation’s Programme Manager.

PPA Presenting End Of Year Report

The report said: “Many Pentecostal Churches were initially apprehensive about collaborating with other church ministers to form a common front.”

However, the organisation said after a continuous engagement with them on the need to fight corruption, their perspective has changed and they are now taking ownership of the Shun corruption message.

PPA said: “This shows that transparency in engagement breeds trust among partners. Initial apprehension by our partners has given way to mutual trust.”

The report also said some lessons it learnt during its Anti-Corruption project was that church ministers did not generally preach corruption explicitly until they began to engage with PP’s Shun corruption project.

PPA also said: “Many ministers in church had previously been arbitrary in their financial dealings. But with the training they received, many of them have now established a transparent and accountable system.

“Anti-Corruption messages are infused in regular sermons but unpacked and distilled during bible studies using manual/outline created by pastors.”

The organisation also said that the safe space model is important in giving women a voice, adding that the Christian Women Against Corruption has been one of the most effective platforms on the project with members championing the Shun corruption message.

“Youths are excited to raise their voices and rally around the Shun corruption message. The platforms for youth engagement are many due to their vibrance and creativity.

“The creative arts are a unique and powerful force to further drive youth engagement with an anti-corruption message,” it said further.