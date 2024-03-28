Nwaneri Signs First Professional Contract For Arsenal

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Highly-rated young star, Ethan Nwaneri has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal after coming through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium.

Nwaneri became the youngest player to play for Arsenal last season, when he made his debut against Brentford in the Premier League at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

He has been linked with a move away from the club, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United circling around him.

Nwaneri is eligible to play for Nigeria, but he currently plays for England’s U-17 team.

He has described his first professional contract as a dream come true and a reward for his years of hard work.

Nwaneri said: “I’m delighted to have finally got to this stage after all the hard work over so many years,”

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to finally be here, so I’m happy and ready to keep working.

“It was the dream to get to this stage. I’ve always thought about when this day would come and I’ve been looking forward to it, so I’m happy it’s finally here.

“I want to keep pushing towards the first-team, gain as much experience as I can from the players in the first-team, and score as many goals as I can in whatever game I’m playing in and just keep pushing. I’m just going to keep working and do my best when I get opportunities given.”

Arsenal’s Academy manager, Per Metersacker, is proud to witness the growth of the young star.

Mertesacker said: “We are extremely proud of Ethan and his journey, from pre-academy to Hale End, then a seamless transition to Sobha Realty Training Centre and then making his first team debut. Ethan’s journey now continues, and we will all be there alongside him to support his development.

“Ethan has a strong ability to master the ball, dominate possession and is really effective in the final third, which fits into our playing style at Arsenal Football Club. He is someone that will thrive on and off the pitch as a Strong Young Gunner and we look forward to working with him during his ongoing development in the years to come.”

Nwaneri has made 14 appearances for Arsenal’s Academy this season, scoring 14 goals in the process.