EXCLUSIVE: Abba Kyari’s Arrest Not Related To Obi Cubana — NDLEA

The case against Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police who is now in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is unrelated to his alleged ties to popular socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, the agency has confirmed to THE WHISTLER.

Kyari, who had been on suspension from police duties for the past five months for allegedly helping internet fraudster Hushpuppi to launder his money in the US, was declared wanted by the NDLEA last Monday for alleged involvement in a 25kg cocaine deal.

The Nigeria Police Force subsequently announced his arrest and transfer to the NDLEA’s custody along with his accomplices.

Kyari’s arrest has led to speculations that his crime could be his ties to the billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana, who has been seen with him on a few public occasions.

Cubana was arrested in November last year by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) and was reportedly grilled for alleged money laundering, but was released three days after.

But Kyari and Cubana were last seen together on January 30 in Maiduguri at the wedding of Maina Alkali, the son of the incumbent Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba.

The wedding which took place at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, was also attended by the governor of the state, Babagana Zulum; and his counterparts from Yobe and Jigawa State—Mai Mala Buni and Badaru Abubakar respectively.

Other guests included the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; a former governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tiamin Rice, Aminu Ahmed.

Femi Babafemi, the spokesman for the NDLEA, told THE WHISTLER that Cubana had nothing to do with why Kyari is in the custody of the agency.

“They are two separate cases,” he said while responding to a question on whether Kyari’s arrest had anything to do with Cubana.

NDLEA’s disclosures about Kyari’s alleged links to an international drug cartel have sent shock waves across the country, with some individuals and groups asking for his extradition to the United States to face trial.