US Insists Citizens Should Leave Ukraine Over Russian Military Threat

Following growing tension between Russia and Ukraine, the United States has advised Americans living in Ukraine to flee to Poland for now.

United States Department Spokesperson, Ned Price, announced the directive via his official Twitter account, emphasizing that further arrangements are in place to convey Americans who arrive Poland back home.

“We’ve said this before but it bears repeating: U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart now. @StateDept has opened a welcome center in Przemyśl, Poland, near both the Korczowa-Krakovets and Medyka-Shehyni border crossings, to assist U.S. citizens who have entered from Ukraine.

“Our representatives are staffing this welcome center 24 hrs/day to help U.S. citizens and their families find hotels, arrange onward travel, and determine their next steps,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The US is strongly alleging “increased threats of Russian military action” in Ukraine, but Russia insists they are all Western propaganda.

On Wednesday, Russian Minsitry of Foreign Affairs, accused western forces of plots to cite its military presence in Europe using Ukraine ( an ally of US) as a channel.

“Peace in the region is threatened not by any reviews of Russian and Belarusian defence capability but by the Western steps to build up NATO forces on the Union State border and to supply weapons to Kiev,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of States, Antony Blinken said the US was “prepared if Russia decides to renew aggression against Ukraine.”