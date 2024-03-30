Explosives, Other Weapon Uncovered After Raid At Anambra Criminal Den

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) already primed for attacks, two Walkie Talkies and food items and groceries were among items recovered from the camps of suspected hoodlums in Anambra State yesterday.

This followed the raid of several camps of the suspected hoodlums on Friday by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The raid is part of the hunt for the gunmen that attacked two police stations at Awgbu in Orumba North and Neni in Anaocha Local Government Areas in the last two weeks.

The operation was championed by a police-led joint security force which was ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, to identify and destroy any camp being used by insurgents to launch attacks within the command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “We had previously destroyed two such camps, one in Ogbunka, Orumba South LGA, and the other in Achalla, Awka North LGA.

“Yesterday, the Joint Security Force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA and found scattered camps of the insurgents. The cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught.”

He said the raid on the forests in search of insurgents and their camps was still ongoing with a view to “eliminating the terrorists; rescuing abducted victims; recovering firearms and stolen vehicles in their possession”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has assured the people of Anambra that the police command under his watch would continue to serve the people selflessly despite the risks involved.

He urged all citizens to cooperate with the police in identifying hideouts of insurgents seeking to destabilize the state and truncating development.

He assured that the police would “jealously protect the sources of their information to protect informers from harm.”