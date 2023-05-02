FCT New Commissioner of Police Pledges To Respect Human Rights

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, CP Haruna Garba, has vowed to uphold the rights of residents in the city.

CP Garba disclosed this while addressing Senior Officers of the Command in his maiden meeting with them.

“He further stated that his administration will be characterized by nothing less than Policing in line with Global best practices, respect for fundamental Human Rights, visibility policing, and a proactive approach to security challenges in the Territory,” the command said on Tuesday.

The CP tasked the officers to be dutiful and intensify their supervisory roles while enjoining residents in the territory to intensify their partnership with the Police in the area of Intelligence gathering.

He also asked that residents partner with the police in other aspects capable of strengthening the peace vis-a-vis the security architecture of the territory.

The CP, who took over from AIG Sadiq Abubakar, was born on June 8, 1964. He hails from Ankpa LGA, in Kogi State.

He attended the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and Administration. He subsequently got admitted to the University of Uyo, where he bagged a Master’s Degree in International Relations in 1994.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and was trained at the prestigious Police Academy Kano Annex, Kaduna State.

The CP since passing out has served in several Operational, Administrative, and Intelligence capacities. Before his redeployment as the FCT Commissioner of Police, Garba was the CP Yobe State Command.