FG Creates Toll-Free Line For Ambulance Services In Abuja

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been enjoined to utilise the emergency toll-free line designed to improve the nation’s health system.

The Ministry of Health, through the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS), created a free toll line for immediate access to ambulance services within the capital city.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the digital and new media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed via his Twitter handle that the development is still in its pilot stage.

“It’s still in the pilot phase for now, and in the FCT. The Emergency Number is 112. It will provide ambulance pickup and emergency hospital care. Pls no prank or ‘test’ calls,” Ogunlesi said.

The toll-free line which was activated two weeks ago is expected to strengthen the Nigerian health system through institutionalising emergency medical services.

The tweet by Ogunlesi came at the time residents of the FCT are grappling with the news of an imminent attack within the city.

The Nigeria Police Force also released emergency phone lines of commands across the country on Thursday to help residents access security operatives in real-time events and incidents.

The National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance Scheme (NEMSAS) is a government organisation tasked with the responsibility of organising Emergency Medical Services and Pre-hospital and Emergency care services in Nigeria.

It also ensure that the services have a sustainable and high-impact service element in the nation’s health system architecture.