FG, KACCIMA To Rehabilitate Kano Trade Fair Complex

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has assured Kano State Government of the Ministry’s preparedness to partner with Kano State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in the rehabilitation of the State Trade Fair complex.

The Minister said this on Tuesday during a visit by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said that Kano State deserved a state of the art trade fair complex as the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria.

The Kano State Governor had sought the assistance of the Minister in the development of the trade fair complex and provision of infrastructural facilities for the complex.

Ganduje, while speaking asserted that his administration had embarked on a number of infrastructural projects to attract investors into the state.

He added that his efforts have yielded a lot with over 120 industries established and many others revived.

Furthermore, he that the State has not only become the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, but also for some West African countries, particularly Niger and Chad.