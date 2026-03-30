FG Sets 2028, 2029 Timeline For New Satellite Deployment

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The Federal Government has set timelines for deploying two new satellites, NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B, in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, announced this at the second Nigerian Satellite Week held in Abuja on Monday, stating that the satellites will boost military intelligence, surveillance, and regional connectivity.

Egerton-Idehen explained that the satellites are expected to provide security within Nigeria’s borders and neighbouring countries, supporting security agencies with real-time data collection and intelligence.

“For 2A and 2B, we have started the process. We have closed the tender and are now back into the financing and implementation stage. 2A is built to come up in 2028, and 2B for 2029.

“When they are up and running, they are expected to provide security within the borders and neighbouring countries. They will support the security agencies because data collection and intelligence in real time is important. Satellites like communication satellites allow that, irrespective of where they are,”she said.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, noted that the satellites are part of the nation’s strategy to strengthen digital infrastructure, complementing investments in fibre-optic cables and telecom towers.

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Tijani who noted that the satellites will impact education, agriculture, business, and emergency response, added that the president’s approval demonstrates commitment to building the future.

“The president’s approval of NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B demonstrates a clear commitment to building the future. These satellites will enhance security, connect remote communities, and extend our fibre-optic network into neighbouring countries.

“Some of these neighbouring countries pay up to ten times more for internet capacity than Lagos. Extending our fibre network will not only improve connectivity but also enhance border security and regional collaboration.

“Satellite technology affects everything, from how a child in a rural community accesses the internet to how farmers make critical decisions and how businesses operate across distance,”he said.