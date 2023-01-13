Notorious Cultist Killed In Anambra, Two Arrested

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three notorious cultists have been arrested in Anambra State, the state police said on Friday.

The operatives also recovered two locally made pistols, one ladies’ machine, one expanded cartridge, charms, face masks and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

This is contained in a release by the state command’s police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga stated that, “On 11/1/2023, by 5am, police operatives acting on credible intelligence burst into a criminal hideout at Nkpor, Idemili North LGA.

“The suspects, Caleb Nwankwo, ‘m’, 22; Katchi Nwolisa, ‘m’, 23, and Okechukwu Freedom, ‘m’, sighting the police, and in an attempt to escape the scene, started shooting indiscriminately.

“The police engaged the armed hoodlums in a gun duel, demobilized Okechukwu, and arrested the two others with gunshot wounds.”

The police image-maker added that, “They all confessed to be members of Viking Confrantenity and identified the late Okechukwu as their leader.

“The suspect also has been involved in the cult-related killings at Nkpor, Obosi, and was actively involved in the cult attack that led to the murder of Chimeile Udemba on 1/12/2022 and Ikenna Nwagbulu on 14/12/2022 all in Obosi.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered area commanders, divisional police officers, and commanders of tactical/pperational units/formations to embark on aggressive crime-prevention and visibility patrols in their areas of responsibilities.”