Fire Guts Birnin-Kebbi Transmission Station

Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara State, will be in total blackouts as the Birnin-Kebbi transmission station was gutted by fire on Friday.

The power station located in Kebbi state has been confirmed to have been razed by fire in the late hours of Thursday, according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullah on Friday.

This is happening hours after the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu said the national grid collapsed due to a fire outbreak.

Abdullah said key infrastructures in the Birnin Kebbi transmission center was damaged, while noting that the Transmission Company of Nigeria has been informed.

“The Management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform its valued customers in parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States that the power outage currently being experienced is a result of the unfortunate fire incident that gutted some critical power supply infrastructure at the Transmission Works Centre in Birnin Kebbi last night.

“Our counterparts from TCN are assessing the extent of damage to commence necessary repair works. We deeply sympathize with the management and staff of TCN over the unfortunate development.”

“We regret all inconveniences which the unintended service disruption has caused our customers.”