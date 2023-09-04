For Protesting Against 75% Fee Hike, Ambrose Alli University Dissolves Student Union

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State has dissolved the Student Union body over a protest staged by the students against a 75 per cent fee hike.

The school said that by staging the protest, the students violated the school rules and regulations.

The University management therefore directed that the Student Union Officials submit “all union properties in their possession to the Security Division within 48 hours,” announcing that the union is hereby banned.

The student had staged a peaceful protest staged at the school entrance over a 75 per cent school fee increment on Thursday and Friday which the school alleged disturbed school activities.

The management revealed this in an internal memorandum issued on Friday, September 1, 2023, ordering the immediate dissolution of the students’ union for allegedly flouting the school’s provision of Section 19, subsections (h) and (I) rules and regulations enshrined in the Student Information Handbook.

Explaining that it is not out of place for students to stage a protest by exercising their right, however; “it is paramount to emphasise that there are laid down procedures to be adopted, which are clearly defined in the Student Information Handbook.”

The Union said, flouted the provision under subsection (1) of the provision, which states that “without any form of ambiguity, the organisers of demonstration must ensure that there is no disruption or obstruction of educational and other activities of the University including administration, lecture, tutorial and other related events.”

The University management, according to the memorandum, noted that the union officials illegally shut down the University main gate, causing a halt in academic activities, creating security tension in addition to disrupting the service organised in remembrance of Late Rev. Professor Moses Isunu Ailemen “which had been scheduled to take place at the International/Students Conference Center on 1st September 2023.”

The statement read partly, “To this end, the Student Union, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma has completely flouted the provisions of Section 19, subsections (h) and (i) of the rules and regulations enshrined in the Student Information Handbook. Under subsection (1), it is clearly stated, without any form of ambiguity, that the organisers of the demonstration must ensure that there is no disruption or obstruction of educational and other activities of the University including administration, lecture, tutorial, and other related events.

“Consequent on the above, the entire Student Union, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma is hereby dissolved and stands dissolved.

“The Student Union officials should return all union properties in their possession to the Security Division within 48 hours.”