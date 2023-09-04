Lagos Blue Line: Passengers Stand As 800 Board First Commercial Trip

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Blue Line rail, on Monday, began commercial operations. Onboard the first commercial train trip were about 800 passengers.

Advertisement

Because of the huge turnout of passengers, many of them had to stand to and fro the trip which lasted for about 30 minutes.

The train took off from the Marina station at about 9:15 a.m. and arrived at Mile 2 at exactly 9:45 a.m. It returned to Marina at exactly 10:13 a.m.

The Blue Line rail, which spans 13km, has five stations. The stations include Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Mile 2.

The train stopped for only about 90 seconds at each station.

A full Journey from Marina to Mile 2 is supposed to cost N750, while zonal fares are between N400 and N500 (for people not making the complete full trip).

Advertisement

However, with the transportation palliative announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in July, passengers paid 50 per cent of the current fares.

A passenger, Titi Abubakar, said that she enjoyed the train ride and commended Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for the project.

“The ride was very good (and) very convenient. For me, I enjoyed the ride,” Abubakar told THE WHISTLER.

“LAMATA is trying. Lagos State is trying. I appreciate our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

While noting that the flag off of commercial operations of the Blue Line will make a positive impact on traffic reduction in the state, she stated that the issue of traffic will continue to be a problem in the state because of its huge population and the activities of commercial bus drivers, popularly known as ‘Danfo’.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing we can do about the traffic situation in this Lagos, because the population is too much,” Abubakar said.

Also speaking with THE WHISTLER, the Principal of Eko Akete Junior Secondary School, Ajele Campus, Omawunmi Shodipe, said that the flag off of commercial operations of the rail line came at the right time.

Shodipe stated that it would help to solve the problem of high cost of road transportation in the state, which is associated with the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

Shodipe who commended Sanwo-Olu for the infrastructure, encouraged those who are yet to use the train to try boarding.

“It’s a means of transportation that will solve the problem of the road transportation,” she said.

“The governor introduced this ride at the right time. And the fare is so accommodating.”

Advertisement

“It’s so fantastic. It was a great experience. This is my first time experience on a train, here in Nigeria.”

On her part, the HR and Admin of LAMATA, Funmi Akintoye, urged Lagosians to make use of the train facility as it is convenient, adding that the price is affordable.

“It’s been a wonderful experience. We’re so, so excited. We’ve been looking forward to this day. We’ve worked and we’ve toiled and it has come to pass,” Akintoye said.

“Expect more from LAMATA. We’re taking over. Lagos is a mega city. This train is what you can get even if you travel abroad. We encourage people (to) please come onboard. It’s going to save your travel time, very neat and convenient. And the price is reasonable.”

She called on Lagosians to take good care of the infrastructure and support the state governor, adding that he has big plans for the state.