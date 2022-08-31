Former Ohanaeze Deputy President General Kroham Dies At 74

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former deputy president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, High Chief Joel Kroham, dies at 74. He died on August 27, 2022, our correspondent gathered.

The president general of Ohanaeze, Ambassador George Obiozor, stated this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER Wednesday in Enugu.

Obiozor, in the statement signed by Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, described Kroham as ‘a truly committed Igbo chauvinist, erstwhile gallant Biafran soldier, faithful compatriot, harmonizer of interests and community leader’.

Our correspondent reports that the deceased hailed from Upatabo in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State. He retired from the Rivers State public service in 2014 as a director of finance. The government of Rivers State appointed him as a Justice of Peace in 2007.

Kroham, writes Ohanaeze, ‘was at the forefront in the advocacy for a president of Nigeria from the South East’.

The statement added, “Kroham demonstrated an extra-ordinary commitment to Igbo nationalism and thus highly devoted to the galvanization of all Igbo interest groups.

“It is on record that Joel Kroham was allergic to the crop of some Igbo quislers in the South South of Nigeria who have unabashedly betrayed and denied their ancestral roots; their conscience, identity and have sold their umbilical cord for a mess of pottage.

“Kroham never suffered an identity crisis. He volunteered for enlistment into the Biafran Army and returned from the war front with bullet wound. He maintained his Igbo dignity; remained unadulterated, courageous and proud of his origins until his transition.”

Obiozor described him as ‘one of the most dependable, loyal and trusted deputies who defied all the contemporary Nigerian vagaries to remain faithful and focused to the pursuit of Igbo agenda’.

He urged the immediate family to bear the loss with fortitude and serenity, assuring them that ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo will not be left out in giving our fallen colleague a befitting burial’.