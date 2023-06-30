Manchester United Fans Share Mixed Feelings As David De Gae Becomes Free Agent

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many well-known players will officially become jobless as their contracts with their clubs expire by the end of Friday and David de Gae is one of the players unlucky to reach a new deal with his clubs.

Advertisement

De Gae’s contract with United expires June 30, 2023.

Sadly for de Gae, United reneged on the terms of a fresh contract even after he had penned his signature, according to reports.

The Spaniard had served the club for 12 years but his current form and the priorities of United Manager, Erik ten Hag suggest the club need a new No. 1.

Ten Hag needs a goalkeeper that is “more comfortable with the ball at their feet” and Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is United’s new target.

Inter Milan Goadlkeeper, Andre Onana

Advertisement

Onana, 24, could cost United around £50m. Ten Hag identified his three priorities as a technical midfielder, a No. 9, and a goalkeeper.

De Gae, 32, during his £375,000 per week contract at Old Trafford, the Spaniard made 450 appearances.

He joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 as a replacement for Edwin van der Sar with a record goalkeeper fee of £18.9m.

“He helped us to the Premier League title in his second season and has also won the FA Cup, Europa League, the EFL Cup (twice), and three Community Shields.

David de Gae and Erik ten Hag

Advertisement

Despite a disappointing performance against the Hammers, De Gea is hoping to end his campaign with some individual recognition to show for 2022/23,” United said in a publication.

Currently, leads the Premier League golden glove rankings, with 17 clean sheets.

But critics some high-profile blamed him as one of the problems of the club which needs to be prioritised.

However, despite the controversies and online trolls, de Gae’s last tweet was a “yawn”.

David de Gae’s Response To Critics

United fans have however expressed mixed feelings over the withdrawal of de Gae’s contract by the club.

Advertisement

@Magnifico778: “David de Gea becoming a statue and conceding a goal within 15 seconds in our biggest game of the season was disrespectful, these contract negotiations are perfectly fine.”

@TobilobaUTD17: “News reaching me now that David De Gea will no longer be a Manchester United player in a few hours. Happy mood.”

@JuliaMUFC1878: “Mixed feelings about this. Definitely, someone to remember as a true Red and a hero of many games.”

@OSENGO_: “Manchester United fans can argue that David De Gea is not good with ball distribution, but you cannot hide the fact that He’s the Best shot-stopper, better than André Onana or even Diogo Costa. I would argue that we retain him and sign another keeper for the Champions League.”

@Jaydee811: “The disrespect to David De Gea is unreal. Is it recency bias, amnesia or just plain hate? I really don’t understand this wave of Man Utd fans that flock about just to spew bile about our players. Especially those players who have served and done their bit.”

@TrezequetBranco: “Is David De Gea a free agent now? I’m disgusted at the way the club handled his contract situation. This is not the way a club legend leaves the club especially when you’ve just won the golden glove, embarrassing for United.”

@PandaEyes0908: “He’s a legend! I can’t see how anyone can say otherwise for years he’s been our best player and could’ve easily jumped ship through the Moyes/van Gaal/Mourinho days but stayed all be it on a big contract. Good luck in the future @D_DeGea.”

@UTDmohaste: “Tonight, David de Gea becomes a free agent. An absolute united legend and we all have to appreciate him and give him his flowers for the 12 years he has been at the club.”

@davidgjthomson: “If legends are measured on multiple trophies, then it’s maybe up for debate. If it’s measured on top performance for many years through some really dark days for the club, then yes. I think IMO he deserves a little more credit/respect than he’s been getting recently from some!”

@redfrosty7: “He’s saved United year after year with outrageous saves but sadly, a lot of people seem to have forgotten about that and only think about the errors he’s made more recently. He’s only human and has given everything for the club. The abuse he’s had is not ok.”