FRSC Declares Car With 3 Tyres Wanted [VIDEO]

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, has ordered immediate crackdown on worn and unsafe vehicles plying Nigerians roads.

The directive came in response to a trending video of an old car with three tires reportedly spotted on a highway in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

Biu emphasized the need to take action to prevent potential risks to members of the public. He called for the vehicle’s immediate impoundment and the arrest of its owner.

The directive was communicated in a statement on Thursday by Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer.

The FRSC Boss was quoted as saying, “The vehicle with registration number, Lagos AA07AG was not only old but was plying the highway with just three worn out tyres.

“The personnel of the agency are directed to be on the look out for the car and other unstable vehicles plying major roads in Nigeria.

“The operation will be conducted nationwide and severe punishment awaits the owner and any one using such vehicles.”

Biu believes that clamping down on such vehicles will minimize the frequency of road accidents on Nigerian highways.

Wonders shall never end in Nigeria. A car with 3 tyres spotted in Lagos driving… pic.twitter.com/cUSoEoQTdS — Babatunde Ogundipe (@bogundipe29) August 17, 2023

He said all FRSC Sector Commanders and Zonal Commanding Officers are required to implement the new instruction without delay.

“As a matter of fact, FRSC officials are now authorised to arrest and prosecute anyone who operates rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads.

“The officials are also allowed to impound such vehicles and tow them to the nearby FRSC office, ” he said.

Biu further urged the general public to collaborate with the organization by reporting such vehicles to the FRSC to safeguard lives and property.