FULL LIST: Soludo Appoints 34-Year-Olds To Head Key Ministries As 20 Anambra Commissioner-Nominees Unveiled

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has named two persons under the age of 35 among 20 commissioner-nominees he submitted to the state’s House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Soludo nominated 34-year-old Julius Mmelikan Chukwuemeka as the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources while Ms. Chiamaka Helen Nnake, 34, was named as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

A list of the nominees seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday also showed that three professors and three PhD holders made it to Soludo’s cabinet.

Governor Soludo Names 20 Anambra Commissioner-Nominees

The governor, who assumed office on March 17, 2022, had said after his election that he was not “not coming to learn on the job”, noting that “I was the de facto Minister of National Planning, I ran six parastatals even before going to the CBN, so I understand how government works and the institutions and bureaucracy.”

In his inauguration speech, Soludo promised to appoint his commissioners within one week as his administration would not waste time hitting the ground running.

“Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty and will work for at least eight hours. We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory. Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare.

“In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of the administration, and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra State Security Council, followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries, a meeting on Okpoko, and with my Strategy, Execution and Evaluation (SEE) team.

“Within the next one week, the list of Commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly. Tomorrow, we will head to Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area and parts of Onitsha and Idemili as we signpost our commitment to fundamental urban regeneration, beginning with the greater Onitsha metropolis,” the governor had said.