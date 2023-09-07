FCC Probe: Commissioners Who Exposed Corruption Under Attack

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some commissioners at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) who had exposed wrongdoings at the government agency under the Presidency have reported attacks on them by unknown persons.

Not less than 30 commissioners of the FCC out of 37 representing their states have written to President Bola Tinubu explaining their lack of confidence in the leadership of the chairman of the commission, Muheebat Farida Dankaka.

This followed several petitions by the commissioners against the chairman sent to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which were allegedly disregarded.

The petitions submitted in 2021 and 2022, obtained by THE WHISTLER, contained serious allegations of corruption, job racketeering, nepotism, and certificate forgery, among others, levelled against Mrs. Dankaka by the federal commissioners within the FCC.

These petitions accused Mrs. Dankaka of running a job racketeering ring within the FCC in disregard for the Act that established the Commission, among other misdemeanours.

The House of Representatives had also constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegation of job racketeering at federal establishments and the FCC is one of the most prominent government agencies under the radar.

Ginika Florence Tor, one of the federal commissioners opposed to the leadership style of Dankaka was attacked while being driven along the Katampe-Dawaki Kubwa express interchange in Abuja on Tuesday. The driver had to divert into the Galädima Gate Police Station in the Gwarimpa area to save his boss’ life.

Tor, who represents Enugu State at the FCC, confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER and revealed that the attack came on the day her police orderly was withdrawn.

In a petition she sent to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, seen by THE WHISTLER, Tor stated “It should be noted that the Chairman of Federal Character Commission had threatened that my police escort which was officially deployed will be withdrawn and true to her words the police protection was withdrawn this morning a few hours later this attack occurred.

“While I cannot ascertain the source of this attack, it’s curious and beyond coincidence that I was attacked the same morning my police security was withdrawn.

“I, therefore, seek your protection and request for a thorough investigation of this attack. The commission has been divided and in the struggle over high handedness and autocratic leadership of the Chairman.”

Adeoye Olalekan, a federal commissioner representing Osun State, also escaped death a few weeks ago when an unknown driver almost killed him along IBB Way in Maitama.

A Maitama Police Report dated 11/08/23 sighted by THE WHISTLER said the attack happened “When a driver whose name and address not yet known drove his vehicle in a dangerous manner and enters suddenly in front of Toyota Rush with registration number: HQ 31 FCC, driven by one Akintunde, Ganiyu Alade “m” of No. 3, Maputo Street, Wuse Zone II. Abuja.

“In the process of avoiding the other vehicle he swerved his vehicle to the left and lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a pavement and pulled down an electric pole constructed at the middle of the road. Meanwhile, the other driver drove away to unknown destination…”

Although the commissioner did not sustain any injury, he told THE WHISTLER that he had reinforced his personal security since the incident.

This newspaper gathered that the FCC has become dysfunctional since the House of Reps opened a probe of the agency. The chairman had appeared several times before the committee to defend allegations that she has been selling jobs.

ICPC is also probing allegations of job racketeering at the FCC and bribing of members of the House committee involved in the investigation.

Sources at the ICPC informed this newspaper that Dankaka was invited for interrogation three times last week.

THE WHISTLER was informed on Thursday that the presidency is waiting for the House committee to conclude its assignment before taking a decision.