Gale Of Defection Continues In Rivers APC As Amaechi’s Transport Commissioner Dumps Party

Gale of defection continues to hit the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a former Commissioner for Transport, George Tolofari, has dumped the party on Monday.

Tolofari was a governorship aspirant of the APC for the 2023 elections and also served as commissioner under the administration of Rotimi Amaechi as governor of the state.

He joins two other commissioners who served under Amaechi, Dame Ibim Semenitari (Information and Communications) and Dawari George (Energy and Natural Resources) who also dumped the party alongside many ward and local government leaders of the party.

Tolofari’s resignation was contained in a letter he addressed to the APC chairman in Ward 12, Bonny Local Government Area.

Justifying his resignation from the party, Tolofari said the APC came to power on the mantra of anti-corruption, justice but has failed to achieve anything to an extent that the existence of the party is threatening the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “Joining the APC was based on personal conviction, but having reviewed the general state of affairs of the APC-led government in the country, I’m no longer convinced of my continued stay in the party.

“The APC came on the mantra of anti-corruption, justice, equity and insecurity. But today that hope is dashed as insecurity, corruption and injustice stare us squarely in the face and threaten the very existence of our beloved country.

“To my dear leaders and die-hard party faithful in Bonny, who see me as a role model and a loyal party man, I’m sorry to disappoint you by my decision. I guess I’m human after all, forgive me.

“My gratitude goes to my leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and the party for the opportunity to serve the state and the party in the recent past.

“Although this is a very difficult and painful decision to make, I believe it’s time to move on. Let me also take this opportunity to wish the APC all the best in the forthcoming elections in 2023.”